My love affair with my Instant Pot pressure cooker continues to grow. Any more, if I can’t make dinner in what my husband refers to as my “machine” — it just doesn’t get done.
I am also a big fan of poultry. Specifically, chicken or turkey. I love any part of the chicken other than the neck or giblets (ew) and I love making my favorite quick recipes like tacos or sloppy joes with ground turkey. And yes, they are made in my pot.
Many of my favorite Instant Pot recipes call for chicken. You can put it in the pot frozen or fresh to cook most recipes — but I like to use it already cooked to save even more time.
Almost every weekend, I have been cooking a whole chicken in my Instant Pot to use in recipes for the remainder of the week. This week, for example, I am using it to make chicken salad for my lunch, as a topping for green salad or spinach salad, and I will also use it in my favorite winter soups — Chicken Tortilla Soup or Chicken Noodle Soup.
It is so easy and economical to cook a whole chicken, let it cool a bit, and then pick off all of the chicken into white and dark meats. Then, throw out the bones and skin. I put the remaining chicken stock in a container to use in other recipes throughout the week if needed. I usually cut or tear the meat into pieces and put it into storage bags — some go in the refrigerator if I am using it soon, or I freeze it. I also sometimes shred the chicken to use in fajitas or barbecued pulled chicken sandwiches. The options are endless!
Instant Pot Whole Chicken
1 whole chicken, about 3-4 pounds
1 cup chicken broth or water
Your favorite seasonings: salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, season salt, etc.
Remove the innards from the chicken and rinse the bird and cavity. Pat dry.
Season with your favorite seasonings, inside and outside. Sometimes I like to stuff my bird with apple slices, chunks of onion, carrots and/or celery, and maybe a couple of lemon wedges to keep it moist.
Put a trivet in your pressure cooker and add the chicken broth or water. Place the seasoned bird on top of the trivet.
Set your pressure cooker for Manual High Pressure and set it for 24 minutes. Add six minutes for every additional pound.
When the pot is finished, let the pressure cooker naturally release for about 30 minutes before removing the lid. If using a meat thermometer, the chicken should be around 160 degrees. I also always check the pressure valve to make sure all of the steam has released.
If you want to serve your chicken whole, you can always put it into an oven at 350 degrees for a short time to crisp/brown the bird before serving.
Note: I have two pressure cookers — a 3-quart Instant Pot and a 6-quart Pro Pressure Cooker XL. I cannot fit a whole bird in the 3-quart, so I always use my bigger one. Not all pressure cookers have the same button settings. When I use my Pro Pressure Cooker, I use the “Meat” button.