Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

A wintry mix. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.