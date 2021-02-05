This month, love is in the air and compassion is all around us. At PASSAGES, Inc. we want to remind you that a healthy relationship is an empowering one where boundaries are respected and partners feel safe. If you or someone you know has been victimized from a sexual assault, PASSAGES, Inc. is available to provide free and confidential counseling, legal, and medical advocacy services. For more information, please check out PASSAGES, Inc. on Facebook or at passages-inc.org.
PASSAGES reminds public of sexual assault counseling, legal, advocacy services
