LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University will host weekday visits, open house events and instant decision days throughout the fall semester.
An instant decision day will be held on Monday, Oct. 14 in the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m.
Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about what LHU has to offer.
During the program, prospective students will learn more about their major, tour campus, interact with current students and enjoy a complimentary lunch in Bentley Dining Hall.
High school seniors are encouraged to bring their transcript and test scores to be reviewed at the end of the program by an admissions counselor.
Counselors will be available to assist with application completion and offer decisions to qualified students.
Future fall open house dates include: Saturday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.
To schedule a visit or register for the open house, visit www.lockhaven.edu/visit or call (570) 484-2027.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call (570) 484-2011.
Lock Haven University is a small, public university located on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the scenic mountains of Pennsylvania.
LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.