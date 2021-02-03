LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University congratulates the Fall 2020 graduates on receiving their academic degrees.
On Dec. 12, 2020, LHU held a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.
The following local students earned degrees:
- Jacob Anderson of Philipsburg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in education in elementary/middle level education 4-8 with special education: concentration in math.
- Eliza Ardary of Curwensville, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
- Robert Cramer of Houtzdale, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
- Baylee Crook of Coalport, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor Science in nursing.
- Dewey Heichel of Lecontes Mills, Associate of Science in business administration: management.
- Brian Kalgren of DuBois, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry: forensics.
- Kendra McLaughlin of West Decatur, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in education in pre-k grade 4 with special education.
- Deena Muir of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in social work.
- Sara Murarik of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
- Gabriel Ponist of Houtzdale, with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies.
- Wyatt Sankey of Grassflat, graduated with a Master of health science in health sciences: healthcare management.
- Katie Trude of Winburne, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
- Dakota Weitoish of West Decatur, with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
- Eric Witmer of Clearfield, with a Bachelor of Science in business administration: management.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.