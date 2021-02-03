LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University congratulates the Fall 2020 graduates on receiving their academic degrees.

On Dec. 12, 2020, LHU held a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments.

The following local students earned degrees:

  • Jacob Anderson of Philipsburg graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in education in elementary/middle level education 4-8 with special education: concentration in math.
  • Eliza Ardary of Curwensville, Bachelor of Science in psychology.
  • Robert Cramer of Houtzdale, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
  • Baylee Crook of Coalport, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor Science in nursing.
  • Dewey Heichel of Lecontes Mills, Associate of Science in business administration: management.
  • Brian Kalgren of DuBois, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry: forensics.
  • Kendra McLaughlin of West Decatur, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in education in pre-k grade 4 with special education.
  • Deena Muir of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in social work.
  • Sara Murarik of Philipsburg, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
  • Gabriel Ponist of Houtzdale, with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies.
  • Wyatt Sankey of Grassflat, graduated with a Master of health science in health sciences: healthcare management.
  • Katie Trude of Winburne, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
  • Dakota Weitoish of West Decatur, with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
  • Eric Witmer of Clearfield, with a Bachelor of Science in business administration: management.

For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.

