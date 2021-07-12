RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, in cooperation with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced a new Greenways funding round.
North Central is encouraging municipal entities and authorities, council of governments, 501C3 tax exempt corporations, educational institutions, incorporated watershed associations, conservation districts, and county and local governments within the region that are interested in expanding the North Central Pennsylvania Greenways network to apply for funding under the Commission’s Greenways Implementation Block Grant Program. Eligible applicants must be located within the six county region comprised of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
The North Central Greenways Implementation Grant Program supports the advancement of recreation, conservation, and heritage initiatives through the implementation of recommended priorities contained within the North Central Pennsylvania Greenways Plan.
For more information, or to download a funding application, please visit North Central’s Greenways website at www.ncentralgreenways.com.
For questions regarding the program, eligibility concerns, or to request a hard copy of the grant application, please contact Rachel Wolfel, ARC/EDA Director, at 814-773-3162 or rwolfel@ncentral.com.
The competitive grant program will accept applications from July 9 through July 30. Grant requests should not exceed $25,000 with a dollar for dollar match. Match may be provided by in-kind services and/or cash. Special consideration will be given to projects that have secured local match at time of award and that involve opportunities for coordination between local and state agencies. Please be advised that funding this round is limited and projects must be specifically tied to the North Central PA Greenways Plan.
Deadline for applications is Friday, July 30 by 5 p.m. Completed applications can be emailed to Rachel Wolfel at rwolfel@ncentral.com or mailed to NCPRPDC at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway, PA, 15853.