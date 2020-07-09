BEAVER FALLS — Geneva College announces the Dean’s List of undergraduate students for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
Local students on the list include Abby Laborde of Clearfield, Teghan Jacobson of Curwensville, Rachel Miller of DuBois, Alexander Neal of Punxsutawney, Lydia Tack of Shippenville, and Jack Brosius of Strattanville.
Geneva College is a Christ-centered academic community that provides a comprehensive education to equip students for faithful and fruitful service to God and neighbor.