DuBOIS — Tough times don’t last. Tough towns do!
The Greater DuBois Chamber recently launched an online store to be open until midnight on Sunday, Aug. 23 to order T-shirts, long sleeve T’s, crew sweatshirts, hoodies, koozies, totes, tumbler cups, water bottle or ceramic mugs.
The chamber serves 14 local municipalities, so they included the “towns” within the serving area. “Tough Towns” include Brockway, DuBois, Falls Creek, Luthersburg, Penfield, Reynoldsville and Sykesville.
Visit the website link to the online store: http://store.xtremewear.com/supportgreaterdubois.
Proceeds from this campaign will benefit small businesses and nonprofit organizations who may not be able to afford their business membership in 2021.
Place an order before Aug. 23rd at midnight.
Orders can be shipped to a person’s home with a shipping fee, or if preferred, can be picked up at the DuBois chamber office beginning Sept. 1.
For more information, call 371-5010.