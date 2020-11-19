DuBOIS — Tuesday, Dec. 1 is designated as the National Day of Giving. This day is also designated as “I Give Catholic” Day of Giving.
DuBois Central Catholic is participating in the “I Give Catholic” campaign through the Diocese of Erie. The funds raised during this campaign will be used to help fund their “commitment to advanced technology."
COVID has shown us that we must be prepared to provide students instruction through many different venues, according to school officials. This year, DCC has implemented Canvas, a learning management system that is user-friendly to faculty, students and parents.
DCC officials believe they must continue to explore technology platforms and software and implement those conducive to the education processes.
Please consider a gift to this campaign. To make a tax-deductible gift, either on Tuesday, Dec. 1 or during the Advanced Giving Day phase which runs through Nov. 30, please visit iGiveCatholic.org. or https://duboiscentralcatholic.salsalabs.org/IGiveCatholic2020.
Remember to "give Catholic."