CURWENSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Professional Lumberjack Organization will present two demonstrations on Vintage Lumberjack Tools Saturday at Curwensville Lake’s Fall Festival, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
More than 15 vendors will be spaced throughout the grove to maximize social distancing, offering a range of items from jewelry, crafts, raffles, wood crafts and more. A bonfire will be available for s’mores. Food will be available through the Boy Scouts booth.
Children’s activities include free pumpkin to first 100 children under 12 years of age, pumpkin bowling, scavenger hunts, children’s craft (first 100 children under 12 years old) and hayrides.
The schedule is as follows:
- Vendors and food from noon-4 p.m.
- Hayrides from noon-3:30 p.m.
- Lumberjack demonstration 1-2:30 p.m.
- Eggtoss at 3:30 p.m.
Vendors are being accepted through Thursday at noon. Call 236-2320 to register at no charge. The lake invites everyone to grab their mask and come out and enjoy fall. There is a $3 per carload park entry fee required.