- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 30 –Sept. 5.
- CNB Bank to Freddie Mac, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Jason Dullen to Thomas M. Irwin, $37,000, Decatur Township.
- Scott E. Kucharcik, heir and executor, Ruth A. Kucharcik, estate and Cindy L. Kucharcik, heir to Christopher Scaife and Lisa Scaife, $177,000, Lawrence Township.
- Michael J. Sayers and Bunny Al. Sayers to Matthew P. Sayers, $1, Bradford Township.
- Susan J. Schultz to Nannette Renchen, $5,000, Lawrence Township.
- Michael A. Graham Jr. and Michael S. Graham to Mark S. Graham, $1, Wallaceton Borough.
- John A. Rogers and Beth E. Rogers to Edward L. VanScoyoc, $10,000, Beccaria Township.
- Lazy Acres Tract LP and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC to Thomas A. Wawrynovic, $6,800, Decatur Township.
- Donald W. Conklin and Nancy J. Conklin to JR Land Company, $39,000, Decatur Township.
- John S. Vancas to John S. Vancas, Stacy A. Socoski and Jason A. Vancas, $1, Brisbin Borough.
- Darrel Raymond Wills, Charlene Gay Hubler, David Early Hubler and Kimberly D. Wills to Stanley Arlin Wills, Jr., $1, Graham Township.
- Brandon Michael Wills and Nikki Marie Wills to Stanley Arlin Wills Jr., $1, Graham Township.
- Barbara R. Woods, executrix, and Barbara E. Milliron, estate, to Barbara R. Woods, $1, Decatur Township.
- Melissa M. Forcey and Brant M. Forcey to Clearfield County Historical Society, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
- George S. Hoencik and Martin Leonard Jr, Adventure Video, to Leoard C. Martin, $112,500, Decatur Township.
- Daniel B. Cline and Tammy Bower Cline to Jendy Maines, Luke Stiner, Mark Stiner, and Jaylene Shaffner, $46,000, Lawrence Township.
- Eric A. Johnson and Tracy A. Johnson to Russel Real Estate LLC, $100,000, Pike Township.
- Ronald E. Prisk and Vivencia B. Prisk to Ronald E. Prisk, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Barbara D. Ogden, trustee, Thomas C. Ogden Revocable Living Trust, and Barbara D. Ogden Revocable Living Trust to Rebecca L. Holler, $94,500, Lawrence Township.
- Alan E. Matthew and Shirley J. Matthew to Joanna L. Cramer, $30,2000, Irvona Borough.
- All Seasons Hunting and Fishing Club LLC to Frank T. Semetkoskey and Brenda L. Boyd, $27,000, Union Township.
- Joan Probala, trustee, and Ruth K. Thon Living Trust to Paul Marshall, $23,000, Newburg Borough.
- Lois Catherine Smith, by power of attorney and Kay L. Yeager, power of attorney, to Geofferey S. Brackman and Rachelle L. Brackman, $310,000, Sandy Township.
- Judy L. Chewning to Vir Terra Holdings, LLC, $93,000, Brady Township.
- Patrick S. Valenti and Renee A. Valenti to Stevens S. Mumma, $1,600, Sandy Township.
- Diane Spinelli Kocher to Rebecca MacDonald and Matthew MacDonald, $120,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Wallace A. Kephart and Nesta A. Kephart to Adam Stanton, $12,000, Boggs Township.
- Lawrence J. Burke Jr to Richard D. Province, $1,500, Sandy Township.
- Teresa S. Freyer to Scott Charles Freyer, $1, Furgson Township.
- Bruce McCarty and Gwendolyn J. McCartney to Robert A. McClure, $5,000, Grampian Borough.
- Joel M. Zupich and Jessica A. Zupich to Christopher L. Zitzelberger, $74,000, Clearfield Borough.
