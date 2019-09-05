  • The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Aug. 30 –Sept. 5.
  • CNB Bank to Freddie Mac, $1, Curwensville Borough.
  • Jason Dullen to Thomas M. Irwin, $37,000, Decatur Township.
  • Scott E. Kucharcik, heir and executor, Ruth A. Kucharcik, estate and Cindy L. Kucharcik, heir to Christopher Scaife and Lisa Scaife, $177,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Michael J. Sayers and Bunny Al. Sayers to Matthew P. Sayers, $1, Bradford Township.
  • Susan J. Schultz to Nannette Renchen, $5,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Michael A. Graham Jr. and Michael S. Graham to Mark S. Graham, $1, Wallaceton Borough.
  • John A. Rogers and Beth E. Rogers to Edward L. VanScoyoc, $10,000, Beccaria Township.
  • Lazy Acres Tract LP and Lazy Acres Tract Management LLC to Thomas A. Wawrynovic, $6,800, Decatur Township.
  • Donald W. Conklin and Nancy J. Conklin to JR Land Company, $39,000, Decatur Township.
  • John S. Vancas to John S. Vancas, Stacy A. Socoski and Jason A. Vancas, $1, Brisbin Borough.
  • Darrel Raymond Wills, Charlene Gay Hubler, David Early Hubler and Kimberly D. Wills to Stanley Arlin Wills, Jr., $1, Graham Township.
  • Brandon Michael Wills and Nikki Marie Wills to Stanley Arlin Wills Jr., $1, Graham Township.
  • Barbara R. Woods, executrix, and Barbara E. Milliron, estate, to Barbara R. Woods, $1, Decatur Township.
  • Melissa M. Forcey and Brant M. Forcey to Clearfield County Historical Society, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
  • George S. Hoencik and Martin Leonard Jr, Adventure Video, to Leoard C. Martin, $112,500, Decatur Township.
  • Daniel B. Cline and Tammy Bower Cline to Jendy Maines, Luke Stiner, Mark Stiner, and Jaylene Shaffner, $46,000, Lawrence Township.
  • Eric A. Johnson and Tracy A. Johnson to Russel Real Estate LLC, $100,000, Pike Township.
  • Ronald E. Prisk and Vivencia B. Prisk to Ronald E. Prisk, $1, Lawrence Township.
  • Barbara D. Ogden, trustee, Thomas C. Ogden Revocable Living Trust, and Barbara D. Ogden Revocable Living Trust to Rebecca L. Holler, $94,500, Lawrence Township.
  • Alan E. Matthew and Shirley J. Matthew to Joanna L. Cramer, $30,2000, Irvona Borough.
  • All Seasons Hunting and Fishing Club LLC to Frank T. Semetkoskey and Brenda L. Boyd, $27,000, Union Township.
  • Joan Probala, trustee, and Ruth K. Thon Living Trust to Paul Marshall, $23,000, Newburg Borough.
  • Lois Catherine Smith, by power of attorney and Kay L. Yeager, power of attorney, to Geofferey S. Brackman and Rachelle L. Brackman, $310,000, Sandy Township.
  • Judy L. Chewning to Vir Terra Holdings, LLC, $93,000, Brady Township.
  • Patrick S. Valenti and Renee A. Valenti to Stevens S. Mumma, $1,600, Sandy Township.
  • Diane Spinelli Kocher to Rebecca MacDonald and Matthew MacDonald, $120,000, Curwensville Borough.
  • Wallace A. Kephart and Nesta A. Kephart to Adam Stanton, $12,000, Boggs Township.
  • Lawrence J. Burke Jr to Richard D. Province, $1,500, Sandy Township.
  • Teresa S. Freyer to Scott Charles Freyer, $1, Furgson Township.
  • Bruce McCarty and Gwendolyn J. McCartney to Robert A. McClure, $5,000, Grampian Borough.
  • Joel M. Zupich and Jessica A. Zupich to Christopher L. Zitzelberger, $74,000, Clearfield Borough.

