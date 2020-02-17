Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield County will be hosting an Adoption and Foster Care Info Event on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1008 S. 2nd St., Clearfield.
Adoption and foster care staff will be available to talk with families about the adoption and foster care processes and answer any questions. For those families interested in adoption, families can learn more about our private, international and adoption from the Pennsylvania foster care system services.
For those families interested in foster care, families can learn more about how children enter the foster care system and opportunities to foster children. Children’s activities and refreshments will be available.
For more information, please call Shannon at 765-2686 ext. 205, email adoption@childaid.org or visit our website at www.childaid.org.