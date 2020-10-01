DUBOIS/BROOKVILLE — The Community Blood Bank continues to face a critical blood shortage. As the exclusive blood supplier to the local hospitals, the shortage is a matter of public safety, and local residents are urged to donate at the upcoming blood drives.
“The local blood supply depends on you,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “The local patients in need of a life-saving or life-sustaining unit of blood need you to come donate. There is no other option.”
Donate blood one more time in 2020, and help give back to the local community after the difficult year we have faced. If everyone donated blood just one more time this year, hundreds of local lives would be impacted. Be the “one more” donor.
Please consider coverage for the following blood drives:
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 | 1-7 p.m. | Treasure Lake Church | 226 Treasure Lake Road, DuBois, PA, 15801.
- Friday, Oct. 8 | 1-5 p.m. | Penn Highlands Brookville – bloodmobile next to the hospital | 100 Hospital Drive, Brookville PA, 15825.
Call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule your appointment to donate.
The Community Blood Bank is also proud to announce new donor deferral changes. As of September 2020, the Community Blood Bank is able to accept certain individuals as blood donors who were previously deferred by Food and Drug Administration guidelines that regulate the blood industry.
The FDA announced the revised guidelines in April, but the CBB needed time to modify computer systems, write procedures and train our staff on how to implement the following changes safely:
Eligible to Donate Immediately (No Deferral Time):
- Individuals who were stationed with the military or lived on a base in Europe from 1980 to 1996; the previous deferral was because of risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD or mad cow disease).
- Individuals who lived in Europe for five years or more from 1980 to the present; the deferral was also because of risk of vCJD or mad cow disease.
See exceptions below:
- An indefinite deferral will remain for those who lived in Ireland or France for 5 years or more cumulatively in the period from 1980 to 2001.
- An indefinite deferral also remains for persons who lived in the United Kingdom for three months or more cumulatively in the period from 1980 to 1996.
Deferral time reduced to three months (previously 12):
- If received a tattoo or piercing.
- If traveled to a malarial endemic area (as long as you were not a resident of a malarial endemic country).
- If any possible blood exposure including, but not limited to, needle stick exposure; blood transfusion; organ transplant; skin or bone graft.
- Male-male sexual contact.
“We appreciate the patience from our donors for these highly anticipated changes,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We are thrilled to get started with these changes and hopefully see more donors and donors who previously could not donate be able to come help save local lives.”
The CBB implemented precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include: all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and the chairs and collection beds are spread further apart.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.