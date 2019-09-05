CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in June in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Bradley Lewis Woodring II of Windburne and Kristin Marie Shiflett of Windburne
  • Christian Dixon Barnard of Philipsburg and Morgan Grace Thomas of Philipsburg
  • Nicholas Todd Bogacki of Clearfield and Amber Faith Cambria of Clearfield
  • Michael Allen Smith of Punxustawney and Elise Marie Zanglio of Punxsutawney
  • Patrick Michael Gallagher of Allison Park and Katie Marie LeFave of Allison Park
  • William Merle Boone of Altoona and Robyn Marie Haywood of Philipsburg
  • Terry S. Rinehart of Grampian and Maria Janine Cherry of Grampian
  • Michael S. Cossick of Irvona and Vicki Lee Richard of Irvona
  • Daniel Jason Mann Jr. of Irvona and Brittany Ann Lash of Irvona
  • Douglas Drew Routch of Curwensville and Deborah Kathleen Strong of Clearfield
  • Paul Michael Simanic of DuBois and Jaclyn Rae Wolfgang of DuBois
  • Talon Robert Traylor of Clearfield and Rebecca Elizabeth Aughenbaugh of Clearfield
  • Edward Gordon of Houtzdale and Alice Annette Hayzel Bowman
  • Quintin Nathanial Buttolph of DuBois and Kalya Mae Anthony of DuBois
  • Clifton Dare Goss of Clearfield and Alyssa Marie Cox of Clearfield
  • Angelo R. Cortina of Dubois and Kimberly D. Hoskavich of Dubois
  • Tyler James Bumbarger of Frenchville and Danielle Nichole Anderson of Frenchville
  • Dennis D. Brown of Clearfield and Lynda Lou DuFour of Clearfield
  • Mark Alan Laskowsky of Osceola Mills and Stacey Lynn Ondo of Osceola Mills
  • Bradley Allan Conner of DuBois and Amada Sue Teats of DuBois
  • Joshua Robert Roos of Clearfield and Jamie Sue Collins of Clearfield
  • Thomas Adam Henry of Grampian and Katie Lynn Russel of Grampian
  • Justin Robert Karp of Clearfield and Brittany Ann Jackson of Clearfield
  • James Russel Evilsizor of Clearfield and Teresa Susan Freyer of Curwensville
  • Matthew Graham Aughenbaugh of Woodland and Veronica Elaine Welker of Woodland
  • Nathaniel James Vaughn of Philipsburg and Sherri Martina Nolet of Philipsburg
  • Dominic Joseph Cesa of DuBois and Samantha Michelle Kelege of DuBois
  • Ryan Adam Cox of Rockton and Kristen Leigh Knisley of Rockton
  • William J. Shirokey of Penfield and Susanne G. Morelli of Penfield
  • Bryan Joseph Gearhart of Osceola Mills and Amy Lee Graffius of Houtzdale
  • Wayne S. Clinger Jr of DuBois and Mandy E. Heasley of DuBois
  • Jonathan James Goldinger of Penfield and Rhonda Ann Rosian of Penfield
  • Jacob Thomas Elensky of Curewnsville and Krista Marion Kolesar of Curwensville
  • Douglas Eugene McGarry Sr of Clearfield and Rogea Lynn Harper of Clearfield
  • Andrew Patrick Haney of Clearfield and Brittany Lee Anderson of Clearfield
  • Eric Todd Pinto of DuBois and Arisha Mae Taylor of Penfield
  • Curtis Wayne Guenot of Philipsburg and Jennifer Nicole Marteney of Philipsburg
  • Daniel Bain Michael of DuBois and Molly Halena Inglut of DuBois
  • Fredrick W. Laird of DuBois and Christina Ann Catalone of DuBois
  • Josiah Aaron Swanson of Philipsburg and Sara Ann Martin of Osceola Mills.

