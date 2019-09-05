CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in June in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Bradley Lewis Woodring II of Windburne and Kristin Marie Shiflett of Windburne
- Christian Dixon Barnard of Philipsburg and Morgan Grace Thomas of Philipsburg
- Nicholas Todd Bogacki of Clearfield and Amber Faith Cambria of Clearfield
- Michael Allen Smith of Punxustawney and Elise Marie Zanglio of Punxsutawney
- Patrick Michael Gallagher of Allison Park and Katie Marie LeFave of Allison Park
- William Merle Boone of Altoona and Robyn Marie Haywood of Philipsburg
- Terry S. Rinehart of Grampian and Maria Janine Cherry of Grampian
- Michael S. Cossick of Irvona and Vicki Lee Richard of Irvona
- Daniel Jason Mann Jr. of Irvona and Brittany Ann Lash of Irvona
- Douglas Drew Routch of Curwensville and Deborah Kathleen Strong of Clearfield
- Paul Michael Simanic of DuBois and Jaclyn Rae Wolfgang of DuBois
- Talon Robert Traylor of Clearfield and Rebecca Elizabeth Aughenbaugh of Clearfield
- Edward Gordon of Houtzdale and Alice Annette Hayzel Bowman
- Quintin Nathanial Buttolph of DuBois and Kalya Mae Anthony of DuBois
- Clifton Dare Goss of Clearfield and Alyssa Marie Cox of Clearfield
- Angelo R. Cortina of Dubois and Kimberly D. Hoskavich of Dubois
- Tyler James Bumbarger of Frenchville and Danielle Nichole Anderson of Frenchville
- Dennis D. Brown of Clearfield and Lynda Lou DuFour of Clearfield
- Mark Alan Laskowsky of Osceola Mills and Stacey Lynn Ondo of Osceola Mills
- Bradley Allan Conner of DuBois and Amada Sue Teats of DuBois
- Joshua Robert Roos of Clearfield and Jamie Sue Collins of Clearfield
- Thomas Adam Henry of Grampian and Katie Lynn Russel of Grampian
- Justin Robert Karp of Clearfield and Brittany Ann Jackson of Clearfield
- James Russel Evilsizor of Clearfield and Teresa Susan Freyer of Curwensville
- Matthew Graham Aughenbaugh of Woodland and Veronica Elaine Welker of Woodland
- Nathaniel James Vaughn of Philipsburg and Sherri Martina Nolet of Philipsburg
- Dominic Joseph Cesa of DuBois and Samantha Michelle Kelege of DuBois
- Ryan Adam Cox of Rockton and Kristen Leigh Knisley of Rockton
- William J. Shirokey of Penfield and Susanne G. Morelli of Penfield
- Bryan Joseph Gearhart of Osceola Mills and Amy Lee Graffius of Houtzdale
- Wayne S. Clinger Jr of DuBois and Mandy E. Heasley of DuBois
- Jonathan James Goldinger of Penfield and Rhonda Ann Rosian of Penfield
- Jacob Thomas Elensky of Curewnsville and Krista Marion Kolesar of Curwensville
- Douglas Eugene McGarry Sr of Clearfield and Rogea Lynn Harper of Clearfield
- Andrew Patrick Haney of Clearfield and Brittany Lee Anderson of Clearfield
- Eric Todd Pinto of DuBois and Arisha Mae Taylor of Penfield
- Curtis Wayne Guenot of Philipsburg and Jennifer Nicole Marteney of Philipsburg
- Daniel Bain Michael of DuBois and Molly Halena Inglut of DuBois
- Fredrick W. Laird of DuBois and Christina Ann Catalone of DuBois
- Josiah Aaron Swanson of Philipsburg and Sara Ann Martin of Osceola Mills.