The death of the Republic
The fall of every great democracy is inevitable. I guess that we were just hoping it wouldn't happen during our lifetimes. We can now sit back and watch the greatest economy in the history of the world being dismantled piece by piece. You get to watch your freedoms being swept away to fight the false premises of climate change, systemic racism, and White supremacy. Conservative Trump supporters will now be relentlessly pursued and prosecuted for every and any false crime that can be imagined, while Democrats smile and go unscathed for their four-year crime spree against Trump Administration officials. This group of radical leftists, controlled by The Deep State, will now make certain that a political "outsider" will never again be elected President of the United States.
We didn't lose this election in 2020. We lost it over the last 60 years when we allowed Marxist sympathizers to take over our schools, colleges, and news organizations. As President Reagan stated so prophetically; "We are never more than one generation away from losing freedom in America." That generation is now voting, and my generation doesn't have the will to stop them.
At least we know exactly what's in store for America because the Democrats have said it loud and often. Hide your money, your guns, and your conservative beliefs - because they're coming for them.
Dan Fleming
Treasure Lake
———
Trump supporter compares Trump to Biden
Now that it looks like Joe Biden will be the next president, I would like to make some comparisons.
Now, we have a President who wasn’t a politician, didn’t need the job and doesn’t even take a salary. Now we are going to have a President who has done nothing else but be a politician his entire life, lived off the taxpayers’ money, and made his family extremely rich while he was in office.
President Trump also supported law and order and had the backs of our law enforcement officers.
President Trump believed in legal immigration and securing our southern border, while Biden wants no border and anybody can come in that crosses the border and he is against a border wall that helps stop this and drugs crossing into the USA.
President Trump helped make this country energy independent for the first time in our history.
President Trump believes in the 2nd Amendment and our rights to own guns.
I am rooting for our country and hope the new President does a good job, but not at the expense of ignoring half the country that didn’t vote for him and don’t agree with his ideas. I am a proud Trump supporter, and even if you didn’t like his style, what he got done was remarkable considering the other party fought him on every issue. Thank you President Trump for your work on our behalf and good luck to President-elect Biden. This country can accomplish great things, and it shouldn’t matter if there is an R or D by their name. We all win or we all lose.
Steve Lutz Sr.
Lanse