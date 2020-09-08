Rebuttal to letter about baseball tournament during a pandemic
On May 29, Gov. Wolf deemed Clearfield County safe to move to “green.” Shortly thereafter on June 5, Allegheny County moved to green. Currently, all Pennsylvania counties live in green.
We ABSOLUTELY did our due diligence to make sure having games and tournaments would be allowed during the green phase.
For the sake of word count, many states and parts of the United States operated in green all summer, while some in the south shifted back to yellow. A major national travel baseball tournament was in jeopardy of canceling eight teams from competing while others could still travel to play.
How in the world DIDN’T this happen?
The organization searched for a solution to find a green county/zone, which “complies with [state] regulations,” and Showers Field and Clearfield County checked off all the boxes. This allowed those eight Mid-Atlantic and New England states to stay up north and play in the safest environment that exists in the current COVID-19 conditions.
ALL protocols were followed, according to the “Process to Reopen Pennsylvania” plan by state officials, including, but not limited to, fans socially distancing in the stands only sitting with residing family members, no concession sales, play in an outdoor venue, and mask-wearing –which is the greatest preventer from any further spread.
The “money received,” or generated, from these tournaments creates a major economic impact for our local and regional employees at the hotels, restaurants and businesses. Those local businesses were some of the most severely impacted by the shutdown. According to the Tourism Authority, lodging stays in the county exponentially increased the last two months – not all due to the August tournament, so many of those “not allowed here” boosted the local economy in those industries, THANK GOD.
We just want the community to know that we did our due diligence to make sure having games and tournaments would be permissible. And if we shouldn’t be having tournaments, why didn’t the governor’s office then say no? We contacted his office, spoke with officials there, and followed their guidelines to ensure we did everything we’re supposed to do making sure we had the safest environment possible for games at any of the fields.
Amanda Rosman
General Manager, DuBois Sports Properties
Aren’t we all Americans?
What is the difference between a Democrat or Republican? Aren’t they all Americans who believe in the constitution and the laws of the USA?
Why do both parties judge each other and insist their way is best?
Why not unite as a majority with votes instead of bickering and slandering one another, wasting time and expense to do what’s best for our nation? Why not unite as one majority and vote together?
United we stand. Divided we fall.
I welcome other Americans viewpoints on this issue.
Elva Keister
Brockway
Make your vote count
this November 3rd
Voting day is coming up soon. Have you been watching CNN, MSNBC and Fox News?
Have you been listening to the stories about our military? Hopefully this should make voting choices easier.
Our military is neither losers or suckers. I had a father, uncles and husband serve during war time. Thank God they all came back home in one piece. There were brave men and I’m so proud of them.
Some men and women didn’t make it home alive. Were they losers and suckers? No. They were heroes.
Make your vote count at the polls or mail-in ballot.
Pick the right choice.
Pat Allen
DuBois