It’s over for the America that once was
The United States of America is now over as we’ve known it. The Georgia Senate race has gone to the Democrats, which means that Republicans are now virtually powerless. Everyone connected to the Trump Administration will now be harassed and prosecuted for imaginary crimes as punishment for daring to oppose them. Freedom of speech is now gone. Nancy Pelosi has now decreed that terms like man, woman, he, she, father, and mother are banned in the House of Representatives. Every word, term, or phrase deemed even remotely offensive to any liberal will also be banned. The same rule will now take effect in the Senate.
Every democrat crime of the last 12 years will now magically disappear. All future elections will make even third-world dictators jealous. Democrats will change every election rule so that a Conservative outsider can never win the Presidency again. They will pass laws that all future votes must be cast using the same machines and software that they used to steal the Presidency. And an always obedient and biased media will continue to ignore reality and report only what they are ordered to.
The American dollar loses more and more value every day because of runaway spending printed out of thin air, and will soon be worthless. America’s history is being erased, replaced with leftist fantasies of a hopelessly flawed nation founded on racism, sexism, and bigotry. The minority is now in charge, and will never give it up again. Mourn for the nation that once was, and teach your children that regardless of what they hear in schools and colleges, America was once the greatest nation on Earth.
Dan Fleming
Treasure Lake
q q q
Reader says Thompson should be removed from office
Mr. Glenn Thompson, who represents the Tri-County area in Congress, was just sworn in for another term this week. I do not think this action is appropriate on the part of Speaker Pelosi, as Glenn Thompson and nearly two-thirds of the Republicans in the House signed an amicus brief supporting Texas in their case against our state and three others because Joe Biden won their electoral votes.
Section three of the fourteenth amendment states that “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Trying to overturn the results of a democratic election and install a dictatorship sounds a lot like rebellion that has been seen in other countries (see Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy), and the Speaker of the House is enabling rebellion within our own government by seating all these Republicans that have engaged in this attack against our Constitution.
Graham Guthrie
DuBois
q q q