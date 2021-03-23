Reader supports
increasing minimum wage
I was pleased to read your recent article about Senator Dan Laughlin’s proposal to raise our PA minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.00 an hour and the tipped minimum from $2.83 to $5.00 an hour.
Although relatively few employees are now paid this (also Federal) minimum, I still wonder how a single person on their own can make ends meet on less than about $20,000 per year gross income when a spartan apartment in rural PA rents at around $7,000/year leaving maybe $12,000/year for food, utilities, transportation, payments/costs, medical care payments/costs, internet/television fees, entertainment once in a while and maybe a brief camping vacation in a borrowed tent.
Twenty nine other U.S. states along with many individual cities and counties — but not Philly and Pittsburgh — have, since $7.25 was established nationally eleven years ago, increased their minimum wage at least once.
It is now $8-9 in MT OH and WV, $9-10 in MI, NC SD and VA, $10-11 in FL, MO, NM, MN and DE, $11-12 in AK, IL, MD,RI and VT, $12-13 in CO, ME, NJ, NY and OR, and $14+ in CA, DC and WA. The five states with no minimum wage and the two below $7.25 are beholden to the Federal minimum. States now at the $7.25 Federal minimum are AL,ID,IN,IA,KS,KY,MS,NH,NC,ND,OK,PA,SC,TN,UT,TX,WI and WY.
Accounting for inflation, the current Federal minimum hourly wage was $10.47 in 1979! So the Senator’s proposal of $10 is certainly not out of line. And I must add that my employer twenty years ago unilaterally raised the hiring rate and employee pay by $2 per hour and more than covered the payroll expense through lower turnover, higher employee commitment/performance and better hires in the first place.
Dale R. Adams
DuBois
q q q
Group voices concern over possible gerrymandering
We wish newly elected Mike Armanini well in Harrisburg filling Matt Gabler’s shoes representing the citizens of the 75th district. As a freshman representative he is certainly busy getting settled in office and “learning the ropes” of the legislature. Still, we want to call his attention to a current issue that will impact all PA voters for the next ten years.
The boundaries of 253 state legislative districts are going to be drawn this year, accounting for shifts in population from 10 years ago. These district maps will be created by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, comprising the House and Senate majority and minority leaders plus a fifth member likely to be chosen by the state supreme court. This commission will probably consist of 2 Republicans and 3 Democrats, making a Democratic gerrymander a possibility.
In 2011 the commission favored Republicans by a 3-to-2 margin, resulting in Republican control of both House and Senate despite a Democratic advantage in registration and votes cast. Now in 2021 the tables could be turned unless safeguards are put in place to prevent partisan gerrymandering.
Fair Districts PA (FDPA), is an all-volunteer, non-partisan group of citizens who want to prevent future gerrymandering in PA. As members of FDPA we will be contacting Representative Armanini shortly and hope to meet with him to discuss House Bill 22, introduced by Wendi Thomas (R, Bucks) for this purpose.
Gail Shturtz, St. Marys
John Farr, DuBois
Bill van den Berg, Howard
q q q