Editor’s note: The following letters are republished as submitted, some with creative spelling. The Progress invited all local elementary schools to participate, with classes who returned letters being featured.
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Tomassetti
Dear Santa, I would like a game for my xbox and a Nintendo switch. Please and I would like Animal Crossing new horizons with it. O and how do you get around so fast? I will leave you cookes and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeers Santa. Merry Christmas! Why do you live in the North Pole? You are nice. I like your holiday! Here is a joke: Why is Rudolph’s nose is red? He got hypothermia. Frum,
— Edward Welton
Dear Santa, I want all the fnaf (Five Nights at Freddy’s) novels, a Nissan Skyline r 32 gtr toy car, and a real Nissan Skyline gtr r 32 car for my dad. Tell the elves I said hi. Ask Mrs. Claus why she doesn’t deliver presents with you. What’s the temperature in the north pole? A couple of more things I would like for Christmas are jdm (japanese domestic market) poster ps4 cover and hoodie, all the fast and furious movies and toy cars of ever car from every movie. Why didn’t Rudolph get a good report card? He went down in history. Sincerely,
— Trevor Emel
Dear Santa, This year I want an XBOX for Christmas. I have been wanting one for so long and an apple pen. I have been wanting one and maybe an iPad. That’s really it. I love everything youg ive me. Here are some jokes to enjoy: Joke: What’s the Grinch’s least favorite band? Answer: the whos! Joke: What’s the Grinch’s favorite song? Answer: Tresspacito. Joke: Why doesn’t the Grinch like knock knock jokes? Answer: Because it has who’s there! Joke: How fast does the Grinch’s sleigh go? Answer: Max Speed! Merry Christmas! Love,
— Lily Acey
Dear Santa, I would like a stuffed animal. Can I also have a electric scooter. I would like some legos. and I asked for a long time a lego hulk. and a chew toy for my dog. a dishwasher for my family but my house. and vbucks! and one more thing what happens if you mix a vampire and a showman a frostbite!
— Emmett Hockeberry
Dear Santa, For Christmas I want to help my mom out. She is really struggling. me and my brother are kind of driving her crazy. Please tell Scrat and Acorn to be good this year. I want to get my mom something really nice, but all the stores are closed. So I don’t know what to do and I’m really sad cause my mom deserves everything she wants. She is just the best mom in the world and I never could have asked for a better mom. My mom has been diabetic since she was 10 and I am so inspired by her. When I grow up I want to be just like her. So please consider my letter. It would really make me happy and hopefully my mom too. Love:
— Keiarra Smeal
Dear Santa, I would like a fortnite Midas action figure; the full gold one. And the drift skin, the Deadpool skin, these are all action figures. And I want the panda skin. This is a Christmas joke what did the gingerbread man put under the blankets. A cookie sheet. Here is another one. What should you give your parents for Christmas. A list of what you want hahaha. Here is another one, what does the elf-abet.
— Logan Kougher
Dear Santa, Hi Santa, I hope that things are going good in the north pole. Things are going good here in Pennsylvania. For Christmas I would like 2 things please, they are 1. apple pencil please. 2. Apple keyboard. What does Mrs. Claus do for Christmas? For Christmas my family comes to my house. Does your head elf do everything for Christmas. How much has it snowed there? My mom said that she texted you to tell you what I wanted for Christmas..
— Ian Harnish
Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a Nintendo 3DS and with it the game tomodachi life, I also want a german shepherd puppy preferably white with blue eyes. I also have a question for you: how do you get in my house when I don’t have a fireplace? Anywho, I would also like a wall desk for my bedroom.Its quite small. I have another question: when is my elfs birthday? I’m assuming its as old as me but what is she is actually 63 and I don’t know so can you please tell me what her birthday is and the year she was born. I would also like some more fairy lights for my bedroom and a apple computer if you could get that for me. I totally understand if you don’t have enough money for that. Well that’s it! Merry Christmas.
— Lincoln Nice
Dear Santa, I want a pony that only likes me. I also wnat the world to be better than it is now! Please. I want another cat like Mazey. I want to get a gift for my mom Shaylyn and my dad David. How old is Rosey? I want my own four wheeler that I can ride everywhere. Last but certainly not leaset I want to wish my family and friends the very very best!!! Love,
— Miah Luzier
Dear Santa, Oh the weather outside is frightful and the fire is so delightful. Oh I just love that Christmas sang! For Christmas I would like airpods. One more thing I would like for Christmas is a echo dot. i feel I was really good this year. I would like some new mask. Like really cool ones! Maybe a computer! I would really like a toaster oven! What does an elf study in school? The elfabet! Ha ha ha such a funny joke! Well that’s all I want for Christmas. Merry Christmas,
— Kendra Furrevig
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an Apple watch series 3 and a new scooter. I am hoping I get the Apple Watch but it is up to you. I hope you and the elves have a very merry Christmas. Oh and I have a question do you come in the back door or the chimney? The chimney leads to the basement I think so I would assume the back door just wanting to know! My dog was wanting a new toy box because he “accidentally” ate his and he would like some toys!That is all. I hope that you and Mrs. Claus have a very merry Christmas! Sincerely,
— Elliott Blake
Dear Santa, I want some Nintendo Swich games and a Pro controller for the swich. And controllers that came off the swich I want to get my sister a toy. I want to get my brother some candy and I want a dog at my dad. But my dad is allergic to dogs and my dad is allergic to cats too. And my step mom I’m allergic to dogs like my dad and I want some clothes. Love,
— Logan Dullen
Dear Santa, What I want for Christmas is a iPhone xr, an Apple watch, desktop, school stuff, 2 amazon Alexas, 2 google homes, google tv, fitbit versa 2, macbook for School, COVID-19 to go away, play dough tree house, lago dots, fairy lights, everybody gets what the want everybody has a merry Christmas and magic mouse for the school macbook. My dog wants dog treats, dog toys, and a dog blanket. Sincerely,
— Shane Tubo
Fifth Grade
Mrs. Tomassetti
Dear Santa,
Santa I want a box of applejacks and a jar of pickles for Christmas. A hippopotamus is not needed because it will take up too much room and eat all my food. Then I want two games for my Playstation 4 and some football cards. After I’ll want a keyboard, mouse and a gaming chair. Please Santa this is all I will need. I promise no greed this is all I want not too many gifts for me.
— Cooper Keith
Dear Santa, I really want a baby Yoda toy because he is so cute. Can I get a Barbie house for my Barbies? I also want another car for my Barbies. I want a mountain bike. Can I get a pet Australian Shepherd? I want another fish for Goldy and toys. I also want an iPad. Can I get a diary? I want a American doll boy and girl. Can I also get another newborn doll? Santa please give me one I want. Merry Christmas. Sincerely,
— Eva Dauber
Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is a pet piglet. I know what you are thinking, a pet piglet? I know it’s a little weird but this is all I want. I think pigs are very adorable but can be kinda messy. If I get a piglet it will live in my bedroom and definitely not become food on my watch. I will name it Gerald after my stuffed animal raccoon. That’s what I want. Christmas is more than just presents though. It’s about spending time with family and friends. It’s about being thankful for what you have. Remember helping people and giving back to your community could make a big difference. Even just giving someone a compliment could make their day. Always remember the little things could matter the most. Thank you Santa for making people’s day special.
— Emma Webb
Dear Santa, I want to tell you what I want for Christmas, the first thing I want is a toy of Thor’s hammer. The second thing that I want for Christmas is a toy of Captain America’s shield. The third thing that I want for Christmas is a full head Iron man helmet. The fourth thing I want for Christmas is a Playstation 5. The fifth thing I want for Christmas is some V-bucks. The sixth thing I want for Christmas is some robux. The seventh thing I want for Christmas is a toy nerf foam grenade launcher. That is what I want for Christmas, it may be a lot but that is not as much than I usually get.
— Jayden Laskowsky
Dear Santa, I want an octopus baby plush for Christmas. Now let me tell you why I want an octopus baby plush. These things are the cutest plushie I’ve seen in my life. They are the best plus real octopus babies are so cute and this is easy to get then a real octopus baby. So can you please get me an octopus baby plush. So now let me tell you why I am sending you this letter because I need to know if is ok for me to decorate for Christmas now and can I have one of your Christmas cookies.
From,
— Abby Esposti
Dear Santa, Can I have a PC for Christmas because it’s something to do. Also with Christmas please don’t snow. It’s white and weird. It’s fun but cool. I want cards. Not just any cards. Sports cards. They’re really fun to play with. Also I would want clothes. That’s just what everybody gets. Also I want for Christmas is to PENN STATE to win a game. Probably football clothing to be what clothing I want. Like Eagles, Browns and Chiefs supplies. I want this stuff but I don’t really need it, because it’s Jesus’s birthday because he died on the cross for our sins and rose again on the third day. And we go to church on Christmas eve or on Christmas one or the other.
— Bo Washell
Dear Santa, I wish for a game called Miles Morales Spider Man. This game is on the Play Stashon 5 and I want one. Here are the rest of the presents I want. Foosball, corn hole, LED light book! Play station plus need for speed payback, Madden 21. The thing that I want the most is a Dog! That is all I want. Now have a good Chrismas and ges what Santa. My uncle Man will be here for Christmas. Sincerely,
— Semaj Brown
Dear Santa, I want to have a good day and hope I get what I need. We start with all things like the shirt and stuff that I get every time. I have been good only I don’t have a xbox series x for gaming. White paint so I can do my room. A table for my tv and to look nice in a room. That is all I like so I have an ice room. From,
— Danny Irwin
Dear Santa, I want a gas powered RC car to play with in my yard. I want a Nerf gun to shot my target. I want a kinfe set so I can gut deer. Last I want a foot ball so me and my brother can play.
— Kamron Woodring
Dear Santa, This year for Christmas I would like a Blue Tick Hound. I would also like a Cross-Bow. I would also like a tackle box for all my fishing supplies. A little dog bed for my Shih tzu named Finnley. Another dog bed for my Golden Doodle Bailey. So they can stay nice warm and cozy this winter. Not only do I want presents this year, I would also like for my family and friends to stay healthy and safe this year. I would also like to send Christmas Cheer to the ones that are less Fortunate this Christmas Season.
— Zahir Hamillton
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like for everyone in the global world to be happy and healthy this Christmas. With this global pandemic it’s hard for some states to see their family so I would like this global pandemic to leave the hole US and UK. I personally think that everybody should be together for Christmas well I think all holidays should be with family but Christmas is a big one that families should be together. So for Christmas I don’t really want anything from Santa. I would just like Christmas to be happy and healthy and those we have lost this year and everyone who got really sick and stuff. I think with all the Christmas cheer we can make this Christmas one of the best ones yet and end the year on a good note.
— Audrey Bainey
One snowy day I wrote to Santa. I was bored and I wanted to do something so I sat down and wrote this. Dear Santa, This is what I want for Christmas. The first thing is a mouse for my computer. The second thing is good headphones. The third is a new basket ball. The fourth is a Michel Kors backpack. The fifth is craft things, an office chair, and lego’s. Hope you have a grate holiday Santa and make sure you work off all those cookies so you can fit in your suit. from: Abigail Shipley. Then, I head something on my window. It was my brother, he was throwing snow at my window. I just looked at my Elf and smiled.
— Abigail Shipley
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a nerf gun that shoots tennis balls and a nerf sniper rifle. A play station 5 and a Nintendo switch and a drill bits and a new drill and some batteries for the drill and a new four wheeler. Have a good Christmas Santa and a happy New Year. Sincerely,
— Devin Anderson
Dear Santa, Since I live in Pennsylvania I wanted to know how it feels in the North Pole. I am assuming it is cold looking at the pictures but you never know. I am asking for a dog, shoes, socks, and more. I almost can’t fall asleep every year. Once everyone does fall asleep, I know everyone can count on you to get them their present. I wake up much earlier than my parents. I wait for a while but once my parents wake up we open our stockings. After that we go downstairs and open presents and eat. Later we will go to my pap’s house. Thank you Santa.
— Brady Mihalko