Response to previous letter about reported Trump comments
I'm responding to a previous letter about the “losers” and “suckers” comments reportedly made by Trump. Make sure these comments are true before you write to the newspaper.
Four unnamed sources said they heard Trump say this, 15 people including John Bolton, not a Trump supporter, say they never heard this.
So if these four unnamed persons are sure this is true, they should sign their name to it.
The fake news has always disliked Trump. I'll give you three examples of this:
They lied to get Kavanaugh in trouble; They set up General Flynn; They used a fake report and they lied about Russian collusion.
Jerry Weis
Falls Creek