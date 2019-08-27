An open letter to all area baseball and softball fans and supporters,
For the past 10 years our area youth have been blessed with the availability of an indoor recreation facility located in the township building on Washington Ave. in Hyde.
During the winter months hundreds of area youngsters have frequented the facility, enjoying the opportunity to work on their skills and enjoy their favorite sport.
Thanks to the Lawrence Township Recreation Board, along with the support of the Lawrence Township Supervisors, anyone could enter and take advantage of the batting cages, pitcher’s mounds, etc. for the small price of $1.
Unfortunately the facility may no longer be available. Realizing how important such a program is for our young people and the community in general, the Supervisors and the Rec Board are stepping up with a plan to build a new indoor facility located at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
While in the planning stages, it has become obvious that a big project like this will require lots of community support. For this reason, a public meeting is being held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room in the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
We are hoping to have a large turnout of area baseball and softball enthusiasts. The meeting will be informational but will also provide an opportunity to discuss ideas concerning fundraising and sources of possible corporate and private donations.
Please come armed with your ideas and opinions. It is going to take all of us working together to get it done. The importance of this project for young people can not be overstated.
— Clearfield Baseball Association
— Clearfield Little League Softball Association
— Clearfield Youth Baseball Association
— Lawrence Township Supervisors
— Lawrence Township Recreation Board