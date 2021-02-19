There is a lot not to like about the recently advertised proposed amendments to Pennsylvania’s Constitution.
On May 19, about 20 percent of Pennsylvania’s grown-ups will decide whether to let the 253-member Legislature overrule the state’s one governor when it comes to declarations of emergency.
There is a reason why, in emergencies, we rely on individuals to take command. The reason is encapsulated within the cliché, “A camel is a horse that was designed by a committee.”
Republicans in the Legislature have been miffed that Gov. Tom Wolf decided without their approval how long to shut down restaurants, work places and other venues during this l-o-n-g first year of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf made mistakes. Wolf himself says now that if he had it all to do over again, he might have acted differently. One of his first and biggest mistakes was shutting down all except “life-sustaining” businesses — and then letting Walmart and similar stores remain open to sell their full line of merchandise, which, for example, pretty much destroyed last spring’s profits for lawn and garden specialty stores.
But those shutdowns are no longer so extreme, even though the COVID nightmare continues to sicken thousands of Pennsylvanians and kill hundreds every day.
Wolf learned — in part because members of the Legislature, who are independently elected, advised the governor to ease up, and then shouted and screamed, “Ease up! You are killing our economy!”
The proposed amendment would give the Legislature, not the governor, the power to end emergency declarations. After a tornado, should we expect hundreds of lawmakers to assess damages, grasp the extent of disaster, then proclaim a return to business as usual — with highways torn up, water systems not functioning, electrical power still a mess?
C’mon.
Emergency situations call for executive action — taken by mayors, governors or presidents, not broad-brush legislators.
If Pennsylvanians have political good sense, this proposed amendment will be resoundingly rejected in May.
The Legislature, which never balances its budgets and never fairly sets election districts, has more than enough of its own work to do these days without trying to grab emergency powers away from governors.
— Denny Bonavita