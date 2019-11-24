Most people know by now I am a Bengals fan.
And for those asking, I’m perfectly fine with their dismal performance against the Steelers on Sunday.
After more than 30 years as a Bungles fan, I was securely on the #tankfortua/#bungle4burrow bandwagons.
Besides, we haven’t had a real quarterback in about 17 years, so we are kind of used to it.
But for Steelers fans, the quarterback position is one you haven’t had to worry about in a very long time.
Let’s be honest, that’s why your backups for the last few years have been guys named Landry and Mason.
Now that Ben is taking a forced vacation on the sidelines with that beard and sweatsuit, you need someone who is going to give your team a chance to make the playoffs.
Normally, you wouldn’t listen to a crazy Bengals fan, but I have some special insight.
I may be one of the few in Central PA who has actually seen Devlin Hodges play in college.
And I can tell you the kid is the real deal.
See as a University of Georgia fan, I saw the Bulldogs face off against Hodges and Samford in 2017.
Hodges obviously didn’t lead his team to the win, but he frustrated the Bulldogs and put up respectable numbers.
He was 26-of-35 for 227 yards and two TDs. That’s pretty darn good for a kid playing for a mid-major college against a team that went on to take Alabama to OT in the national title game.
Hodges threw for over 14,000 yards at Samford and took his team to the FCS playoffs twice. He never had a losing record in those four years.
After seeing him play one series against the Ravens after Mason Rudolph got knocked out with a concussion, I turned to my husband and asked, ‘why is Duck not starting?’
Lots of people who make way more money than me to talk about football say Rudolph is a student of the game.
But, watching him lead the offense since Roethlisberger got hurt has been cringeworthy.
He literally looks like a deer in headlights. He’s afraid to make decisions and he waits too long to do it.
He may understand the game, but that means nothing if you can’t put it into motion once the ball is snapped.
I get that most people will say that Hodges has nothing to lose, so he’s not afraid to throw the ball up.
But that’s not totally true. He came in to the game in the second half and led them right down the field.
That scoring drive did include two nice pass plays, including a great catch by James Washington.
But watching him in their drives afterwards, he just seems to have more of a clue of what’s going on than Rudolph.
Hodges isn’t afraid to throw it away or try and run for the first down.
In some of those plays, Rudolph would have stood around and been sacked before getting rid of the ball or trying to run for it.
I know the Steelers have had a system for QBs and how they go about drafting players.
They hit the jackpot with Terry Bradshaw and Roethlisberger. But, there have also been some that haven’t worked out (Josh Dobbs, Dennis Dixon).
I think it’s time to call time on Rudolph.
I say let Duck play.