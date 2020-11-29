- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 19 –25.
- Cartus Financial Corporation to Jonathan R. Gasbarrini and Nicole Gasbarrini, $100,000, Sandy Township.
- Christopher A. Barnett and Stacie L. Barnett to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc., $200, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Alan Lee Barnett and Christopher Alan Barnett, $200, Sandy Township.
- Lucinda C. Huey, administratrix, and Karen A. Bond estate to Alexander Jeremy Buffington and Erin Buffington, $88,000, Bell Township.
- Brian H. Douglass and Katie L. Douglass to Bryant T. McAnich, $219,000, Sandy Township.
- Verda L. Tarbay estate, Rene Marie Tarbay, Michelle Ann Tarbay, and Annette Elizabeth Tarbay to Rene Marie Tarbay, Michelle Ann Tarbay, and Annette Elizabeth Tarbay, $1, Decatur Township.
- Irene A. May to Brandon J. Lyle, $164,000, DuBois City.
- Clair Goddisart, individually and executor and Philip Barnyak estate to Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, Most Rev./Bishop, and St. Agnes Parish Charitable Trust, $1, Morris Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie, Lawrence T. Pepsico, bishop, and St. Agnes Parish Charitable Trust to Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia Dawn Hummel, $28,000, Morris Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie, Lawrence T. Pepsico, bishop, and St. Agnes Parish Charitable Trust to Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia Dawn Hummel, $2,000, Morris Township.
- Brandie M. Batchelder, Brian Batchelder, and Jeremy R. Finkenbinder to Raymond J. Frantz, Janine Marie Frantz, Stephen V. Wade, and Darlene Kathryn Wade, $52,000, Girard Township.
- Beneficial Loan Solutions LLC to Damon C. Stone and Tami R. Stone, $8,000, Lawrence Township.
- Louis P. Debacco and Mary L. Debacco to Sarah K. Scholl and Jonathan S. Gerber, $175,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas P. Bezilla and Bonniesue Bezilla to Brandon Reams, $71,000, Woodward Township.
- Clifford R. Mahnk and Valerie A. Mahnk to Susan E. Hassinger, $65,000, Decatur Township.
- Bryant T. McAninch to Aaron D. Hunt and Patricia L. Hunt, $280,000, Sandy Township.
- James J. Bordas and Kari E. Bordas to James J. Bordas, $1, Decatur Township.
- Charles M. McCully, Joyce A. McCully and Geraldine A. McCully to Charles M. McCully, Geraldine A. McCully, Britney M. Pataky and Kelley F. McCully, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Joseph E. Masonis to B. A. Sweger, $116,000, Huston Township.
- Earl G. Downer Jr. to Constantine Sokoloff, $297,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau to Duane Carlson, $2,000, Clearfield Borough.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Congressman's lawsuit could quash attempt by state lawmakers to pick pro-Trump electors
-
Clearfield schools continue to adapt to pandemic
-
Goss blasts employee for helping property owner
-
Rockton man sentenced to state prison for assault
-
Woman charged in crash death of 5-year-old
-
Treasures for Children program seeks gift donations
-
Premier Estate in Ligonier, PA Hits Market & Heads Straight to Luxury Auction®
-
Penn Highlands provides update on COVID patient census
-
Police 11/28
-
Police 11/24
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: