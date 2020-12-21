LEE P. NELSON
DUBOIS — Lee P. Nelson, 96, DuBois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Aug. 31, 1924, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late A.C. and Helen (Schuckers) Nelson.
Lee attended Clearfield High School. He served in the U.S. Army with the 2nd Division 9th Infantry Company L (Indianhead Division) from 1944-1946. He was engaged in the European Theater of WWII.
On Jan. 18, 1948, he was united in marriage to Phyllis J. Snyder in the First Presbyterian Church in DuBois by the Rev. Howard E. Tucker. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2016.
Lee worked for his father at Nelson Furs from 1946-1962. He purchased the business from his father and retired in 1976. Lee then worked for J.A. Kohlhepp and Sons as well as the First Commonwealth Bank.
He was a member and elder of the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois. Lee was also a member of Garfield Lodge #559 F & AM, Coudersport Consistory, and the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.
Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. He was well-known for doing garden and yard work for other people.
Lee is survived by a daughter, Amy J. Sprague and her husband, Paul, DuBois, a grandson, Ryan M. Sprague, DuBois, two sisters, Leila Jeanette (Wayne) Carns, Clearfield, and Patsy Rhone, Clearfield, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his wife and four siblings, Louise Lindberg, Lynn Nelson, Lewis Nelson, and Lucille Flegal.
A private viewing and funeral service will be held with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. A Masonic Service will be held and military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Beechwoods Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
Memorial donations may be made to the PA Wildlife Habitat, 7760 Bennetts Valley Hwy., DuBois, PA 15801, the DuBois Area Food Pantry, 228 1st St., DuBois, PA 15801, or to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.