The Lawrence Township Compost Site located on Mann Road, Clearfield will be closed to the public on Monday, July 6 and Tuesday, July 7.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County raise concerns as officials seek to determine spread among Amish
-
Grampian woman charged with animal cruelty
-
Benefit set for Clearfield woman battling nerve disorder
-
Former West Branch employee sentenced in student sex case
-
Tenants in multi-unit apartment building displaced by fire
-
Clearfield man sentenced to state prison for assaulting officer
-
Columbia Fire Company's 98th Annual Firemen's Fair kicks off Monday
-
Tibbens sentenced to state prison for strangulation
-
Executive order bans groups of more than 6 people at Easton's Karl Stirner Arts Trail
-
Frenchville Picnic makes adjustments due to coronavirus
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
What do you think?
Who should make the decision about the proposed merger of Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough to form a new borough?
You voted: