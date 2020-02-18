Both sides claim that it is all about the children. But within a Feb. 10 news story is a telling admission: “Some administrators say the expansion of cyber charters has caused significant fiscal damage to traditional schools.”
It is not all about the children.
It is all about the money — on both sides of a fight over cyberschools.
Current law requires our 500 public school districts to pay the costs of students who, though staying at home, “attend” the state’s 120 cyber schools.
The costs are calculated unfairly. The equation should be adjusted downward, to less than half of what is now charged.
The current per-student cost of educating a student in the DuBois Area School District is $10,907.49 per year. If a student were to attend a cyberschool, the DuBois district could be required to pay $9,895 toward the cyber-education of a student staying at home.
That is not fair. In fact, it is robbery.
Cyberschools do not heat or cool classrooms. They do not have athletics, security guards, nurses, etc. They extort money from public schools on the false basis that they have nearly the same per-student costs as do public schools.
The payout should be adjusted. In that regard, the public school partisans are correct.
But the public schools are not seeking fairness. They are seeking victory, the “defeat” of independent cyberschools. The bill in question would shut down every current cyberschool and require every one of the 500 school districts to offer its own cyberschool.
That would be just as unfair, stupid and wrong.
Why employ 500 “principals” when we currently get along fine with 120 “principals” who lead the current cyberschools?
That does not make sense — unless you are a public school administrator or board member wanting to destroy a competitor.
This is not about the children, the students.
This is a turf war about power and money, nothing more.
The Legislature needs to be the adult in the room.
It needs to slap down the bickerers and say bluntly, “Play nicely in our sandbox, or we’ll make everybody in education very, very unhappy.”
Here is one shake-things-up idea: Force the consolidation of those 500 districts into 200 districts and only then close the current cyberschools. It could be done. But oh, the weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth on both sides of the current kerfuffle.
Education ought not to be controlled by “the public schools.” Nor should it be controlled by “the cyberschools.”
The money for education should be controlled by the taxpayers/voters, acting through the Pennsylvania Legislature.
— Denny Bonavita