STATE COLLEGE –Lamont Wade and Jaquan Brisker were expected to wage a fierce battle to succeed Nick Scott at free safety during Penn State’s training camp.
Wade, the former highly touted recruit from Clairton, appears to have the edge with a little more than two weeks before the Nittany Lions open their season against Idaho Aug. 31 at Beaver Stadium.
“Lamont has been here for a while,” said Garrett Taylor, the returning starter at strong safety. “I think he’s further along. He’s picking up some of the stuff (quicker). Brisker has a little way to go.
“I sat down and talked to him the other day for about 45 minutes. He was picking my brain. I was giving him a list of things to try to work on. He can get there, but I think he’s just getting the base stuff.”
Wade, who was recruited as a cornerback, has played in 25 games the last two seasons, but he has yet to start a game or make an interception. He was moved to safety in the spring of 2018.
Brisker played high school ball at Gateway in Pittsburgh and was a junior college first-team All-American last season at Lackawanna Community College. ESPN and 247 Sports rated him a four-star prospect.
Jonathan Sutherland, a sophomore, is expected to back up Taylor and give Penn State its best depth at safety in years.
“We think we probably have better depth there than we’ve had in the past,” Lions coach James Franklin said after practice Wednesday night. “We have four guys who we feel really good about. Wade’s had a really good camp. Sutherland’s had a really good camp. Brisker’s had a really good camp.
“Not only is GT (Taylor) a veteran who’s played a lot of football for us, he’s a great leader and very mature. He’s changed his body. He’s ripped up. His body fat is way down. He looks great. He’s moving really well and playing with a lot of confidence.”
Quarterback decision: Franklin declined to say when he might announce if sophomore Sean Clifford or freshman Will Levis will be the starting quarterback.
Clifford completed 5-of-7 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns last season. Levis was redshirted.
During the roughly 15 minutes that Wednesday’s practice was open to the media, Clifford worked with the first team offense.
“When it comes to the quarterbacks, we’re going to get through the installs first and then kind of go from there,” Franklin said. “We’re obviously evaluating everything. I think both Clifford and Levis are doing some really nice things. We’ve been pleased.
“We haven’t had one discussion as a staff on making decisions.”
“Hard Knocks” offer: Franklin said no decision has been made by Penn State officials regarding HBO’s interest in making the football team a subject of a “Hard Knocks” type of show on college teams.
DevilsDigest.com, which covers Arizona State sports, reported earlier this week that the Sun Devils, Nittany Lions, Alabama and Washington State have been selected by HBO to participate in the show, which would be broadcast later this year.
“That’s been going on for a while,” Franklin said. “We’re honored to be a part of that conversation. When any of these things come up, we consider all the options that we think are in the best interests of the university, the athletic department and our football program.
“It’s great that we’re in the conversation, but no decisions have been made at this time.”