ORLANDO, Fla. _ Candidates are starting to line up for the 76ers’ head coaching job.
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd wants the job, according to multiple league sources. Other sources have said that Houston Rockets player development coach John Lucas is highly interested in a second go-round as the Sixers head coach.
Will they get an interview? Time will tell. Are the 76ers willing to take another shot with one of their former coaches?
The Sixers fired Brett Brown on Monday after seven seasons. The organization is looking for a veteran coach to push All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Lucas is 66 years, but is respected around the league. He also has a great relationship with players.
Lucas compiled a 173-258 record in a combined six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Sixers and Cleveland Cavaliers. His most successful stint came with the Spurs. He led them to a 55-27 record during the 1993-94 season.
Kidd has a 183-190 record in a little less than five NBA seasons as a head coach. He compiled a 44-38 record in his lone season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-14. Kidd was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month twice that season. Brooklyn traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks on June 30, 2014.
He compiled a 139-152 record in 3 1/2 seasons in Milwaukee. The Bucks fired him on Jan. 22, 2018.
As a player, Kidd was a 10-time All-Star point guard. The 47-year-old, who played 19 NBA seasons, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.
Lucas, also a former point guard, played 14 seasons in the NBA.
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue is the leading candidate for the Sixers job. There were also discussions about Mike Brown, another possible candidate.
Villanova coach Jay Wright’s name has come up as a candidate.