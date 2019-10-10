ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team defeated Tussey Mountain 7-1 on Thursday afternoon.
Trinity Prestash scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Lady Warriors.
Anna Diviney, Lauren Timblin, Emmie Parks and Eleyna Hanslovan also scored for West Branch, which improved to 12-3-1 with the win.
The Lady Warriors return to action Monday at Curwensville.
West Branch 7,
Tussey Mountain 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 2:31.
2. Anna Diviney, WB, (Prestash), 10:31.
3. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 16:17.
4. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 22:09.
Second Half
5. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 45:01.
6. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 62:00.
7. Eleyna Hanslovan, WB, (Olivia Straka), 71:00.
8. West Branch own goal, 76:14.
Shots: Tussey Mountain 1, West Branch 30.
Saves: Tussey Mountain (Abby Weaver) 18, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 1.
Corner kicks: Tussey Mountain 0, West Branch 4.