LOYSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team shut out host Northern Bedford 3-0 on Wednesday.
Trinity Prestash had a goal and an assist for the Lady Warriors, while Emmie Parks and Katlyn Folmar also scored. Lauren Timblin added an assist on Prestash’s goal.
Sarah Betts made six saves for West Branch, which improved to 8-1 with the win.
The Lady Warriors host Philipsburg-Osceola Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
West Branch 3,
Northern Bedford 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (Lauren Timblin), 11:50.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 19:15.
Second Half
3. Katlyn Folmar, WB, (Prestash), 63:50.
Shots: West Branch 14, Northern Bedford 6.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6, Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 11.
Corner kicks: West Branch 1, Northern Bedford 1.