BOALSBURG — Kamryn MacTavish blasted two home runs and the West Branch softball team pounded out 13 hits in a 16-1, 4-inning, victory over host St. Joseph’s Academy on Monday.
MacTavish smacked a 2-run shot in the second and added a solo blast in the third as she picked up three RBIs, while scoring four runs.
Madison Nelson had three hits for the Lady Warriors, scored twice and knocked in three. Bri Bone and Greysyn Gable added two hits each. Bone tripled, scored three runs and drove in three, while Gable had a run and an RBI.
Sarah Betts scored three runs after walking twice and hitting a single.
Nelson earned the win in the circle after giving up just one run on three hits in four innings of work. She struck out six batters and walked none.
The Lady Warriors improved to 4-5 overall.
West Branch is back in action today, hosting Moshannon Valley.
West Branch—16
Cantolina cf 3000, Smeal cf 1000, S. Betts 1b 2310, MacTavish 2b 3423, Bone ss 4323, Nelson p 3233, Graham lf 2211, Fetters lf 1010, Gable 3b 4121, H. Betts rf 2011, Schmidt rf 0000, Royer c 1101. Totals: 26-16-13-13.
St. Joseph’s—1
Wolf ss 2020, Marflak cf 2000, Weller p 2000, J. Rose 1b 2111, Pase c 2000, G. Rose 2b 2000, Mazza 3b 2000, Nichols dp-rf 1000, Prospero lf 1000, Morrison (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 16-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
West Branch 551 5—16 13 1
St. Joseph’s 000 1— 1 3 3
Errors—Bone; G. Rose, Marflak, Prospero. LOB—West Branch 8, St. Joe’s 3. 2B—Wolf. 3B—Bone. HR—MacTavish 2, J. Rose. SAC—Nelson, Royer. HBP—Graham, Schmidt (by Weller). SB—S. Betts, Bone, Graham; Wolf 2, Pase.
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
St. Joseph’s: Weller—4 IP, 13 H, 16 R, 11 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Nelson (3-2). LP—Weller.