MOUNT UNION — The West Branch volleyball team swept host Mount Union Thursday evening, winning 25-23, 25-13 and 25-16.
Taylor Myers led the way with 11 kills and eight service points.
Abby Gallaher added eight kills, while Marley Croyle recorded five.
Morgan Glance registered 32 assists.
Meghan Cantolina tallied eight service points and eight digs and Ella Miller notched nine digs.
West Branch improved to 5-1 with the win.
The Lady Warrior jayvee won in three sets to run its record to 6-0.
West Branch hosts Clearfield on Monday.