ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team swept visiting Moshannon Valley Tuesday evening, 25-11, 25-12 and 25-14.
Corrin Evans led the Lady Warriors at the line with 14 service points, icluding two aces.
Taylor Myers added 10 service points and an ace and recorded 11 kills.
Morgan Glace registered 15 assists, Emma Morlock notched five digs and Meghan Cantolina had five kills.
Casey Ream led the Damsels with six service points, three kills and three blocks.
Tiffany Vanish added four service points, three kills and three digs.
West Branch improved to 19-2-3 overall and 8-0 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley slipped to 1-11.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Mo Valley plays host to Mount Union. West Branch visits Bellwood-Antis.