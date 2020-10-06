ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team handled visiting Juniata Valley Tuesday evening, 25-5, 25-16 and 25-7.
Taylor Myers led the Lady Warriors with 10 kills and 11 service points, including four aces.
Meghan Cantolina added six kills and nine service points, also including four aces.
Emma Morlock collected 14 service points and eight digs, while Morgan Glance recorded 24 assists. Ella Miller added eight digs and Katrina Cowder picked up six kills.
West Branch improved to 10-1 with the win.
The Lady Warrior jayvee team won via two-set sweep to move to 11-0.
West Branch hosts unbeaten Glendale (11-0) on Thursday.