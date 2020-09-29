ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch volleyball team swept host Juniata Valley on Tuesday, topping the Lady Hornets 25-18, 28-26 and 25-22.
Emma Morlock paced the Lady Warriors with 13 kills, nine service points and two aces. Taylor Myers recorded 10 kills and eight service points.
Morgan Glace registered 30 assists and seven service points, while Abby Gallaher had five kills and Ella Miller notched eight digs.
West Branch improved to 7-1 with the win.
The Lady Warrior jayvee remained unbeaten at 8-0 with a two-set sweep.
West Branch hosts Williamsburg Thursday.