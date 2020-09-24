BOALSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team shut out host St. Joseph’s 3-0 on Thursday.
Trinity Prestash scored a pair of first-half goals, while Olivia Straka netted one late in the second.
Sarah Betts made six saves to record the shutout.
West Branch improved to 5-0 with the win. The Lady Warriors host Tyrone on Saturday.
West Branch 3, St. Joseph’s 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 15:10.
2. Prestash, WB, (Lauren Timblin), 29:48.
Second Half
3. Olivia Straka, WB, (unassisted), 76:00.
Shots: West Branch 15, St. Joseph’s 6.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6, St. Joseph’s (Kate Yoongmark) 12.
Corner kicks: West Branch 3, St. Joseph’s 1.