PHILIPSBURG — Trinity Prestash scored three goals Saturday at Mountaineer Stadium to lead the West Branch girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola in both teams’ season opener.
“Although we lost 4-0, we had a lot of positives in our matchup,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said. “We had several opportunities to score, but we just could not capitalize on it. We showed a great defensive presence, but a few minor mistakes that we made resulted in four goals, and West Branch is a team that you don’t want to make mistakes against because they will always capitalize on it.”
Prestash opened the scoring at 24:41 before Emmie Parks added a goal at 27:00 to give the Lady Warriors a 2-0 lead at the break.
Pretash made it 3-0 4:17 into the second half and finalized the scoring at 61:07.
“Once we settled down and got the nerves out, I thought our defense and midfield did a nice job of controlling the game and speed of play,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “Madison Kephart stepped up big-time to help thwart the longball by P-O.”
West Branch keeper Sarah Betts made three saves to record the shutout.
Kinley Bender and Jocelyn Hutton combined to make 10 saves for P-O.
“Bender played a real nice game as a freshman in net,” Fenush said. “And (Schenley) Farrell was a force in the midfield and all over the field, keeping our scoring opportunities low.”
West Branch is back in action today, hosting Brookville.
P-O welcomes Tyrone to Mountaineer Stadium on Tuesday.
“With a few minor adjustments we are definitely going to have a successful season this year, because these girls are determined to do great things,” Petro said. “We had a great rotation going in our back line, and I feel that we were very powerful in our midfield, and our forwards and we kept their defense on their toes, as well as making their offense work for everything.”
West Branch 4, Philipburg-Osceola
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, 24:41.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, 27:00.
Second Half
3. Prestash, WB, 44:17.
4. Prestash, WB, 61;07.
Shots: West Branch 16, Philipsburg-Osceola 3.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 3, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender, Jocelyn Hutton) 10.
Corner Kicks: West Branch 8, P-O 5.