SAXTON — Trinity Prestash scored four goals Thursday afternoon to lead the West Branch girls soccer team to a 10-0 victory over host Tussey Mountain.
Prestash, who added an assist, became the program’s all-time leader in goals, passing Molly Sabol, who held the mark of 86 for nearly a decade.
Emmie Parks added two goals, while Katlyn Folmar, Jenna Mertz, Lauren Timblin and Eleyna Hanslovan all scored one. Mertz and Timblin also recorded assists as did Erin Godin.
Sarah Betts stopped the only shot she faced to record the shutout. Betts also picked up an assist in the game.
West Branch improved to 6-1 with the win.
The Lady Warriors travel to Curwensville Monday.
West Branch 10, Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 1:50.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, (Trinity Prestash), 3:05.
3. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 6:10.
4. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 18:22.
5. Parks, WB, (Erin Godin), 20:45.
6. Prestash, WB, (Jenna Mertz), 24:33.
Second Half
7. Katlyn Folmar, WB, (Sarah Betts), 47:37.
8. Mertz, WB, (Lauren Timblin), 50:43.
9. Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 67:24.
10. Eleyna Hanslovan, WB, (unassisted).
Shots: West Branch 15, Tussey Mountain 1.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 1, Tussey Mountain (Jenna Hall) 5.
Corner kicks: West Branch 8, Tussey Mountain 1.