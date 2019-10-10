ALLPORT — After dropping the first two sets to visiting Mount Union on Thursday evening, West Branch rallied to win the final three sets and the match, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20 and 15-11.
Taylor Myers had a monster night with 24 kills, 7 blocks, 16 digs and 14 service points.
Taylor Kalke added 12 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs and 16 service points.
Morgan Glace piled up 51 assists, 16 service points, including 4 aces, and 10 digs.
Meghan Cantolina recorded 27 digs and 6 kills, with Emma Morlock added 6 kills.
The Lady Warriors improved to 23-2-3 overall and 11-0 in the Inter County Conference.
West Branch won the JV match in three sets.
The Lady Warriors host Bald Eagle Area on Monday.