CLAYSBURG — The West Branch girls basketball team fell to host Claysburg-Kimmel 51-17 on Friday evening.
Sarah Betts led the Lady Warriors with 6 points.
West Branch travels to Moshannon Valley on Monday.
West Branch—17
McGonigal 0 1-2 1, Cantolina 2 0-0 5, Kalke 0 0-0 0, S. Betts 2 2-4 6, Mertz 0 1-2 1, H. Betts 2 0-0 4, Parks 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-8 17.
Claysburg-Kimmel—51
Hartman 7 2-4 16, Garver 4 2-3 11, Carson 2 0-0 5, Haney 3 0-0 6, Rininger 0 0-0 0, Helsel 2 0-2 4, Gronsman 0 0-2 0, Weyant 0 0-0 0, Robertson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-11 51.
Three-pointers: Cantolina; Garver, Carson.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 1 5 6 5—17
Claysburg-Kimmel 21 13 13 4—51