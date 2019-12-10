BELLWOOD — The West Branch girls basketball team lost to host Bellwood-Antis 100-20 on Tuesday evening.
Ashley Mertz led the Lady Warriors with eight points.
Sakeria Haralson netted 26, while Alli Campbell added 21 for the Lady Devils.
West Branch (1-1) hosts Claysburg-Kimmel on Thurday.
West Branch—20
S. Betts 2 0-0 5, Mertz 4 0-0 8, Kalke 1 2-2 5, Cantolina 1 0-0 2, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-2 20.
Bellwood-Antis—100
Campbell 8 2-4 21, Leidig 4 2-2 13, Haralson 11 4-4 26, Jayd. Shake 1 1-2 3, Decker 5 0-0 14, McCaulsky 6 1-2 15, McCracken 1 0-0 2, Musselman 0 0-2 0, Robison 0 0-0 0, Woomer 1 0-0 2, Abbott 1 0-0 2, Jayl. Shake 1 0-0 2. Totals: 39 10-14 99.
Three-pointers: S. Betts, Kalke; Campbell 3, Leidig 3, Decker 4, McCaulsky 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 2 6 3 9— 20
Bellwood-Antis 38 17 26 19—100