ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch volleyball team lost in five sets to Juniata Valley.
After winning the first two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-17, the Lady Warriors dropped final three, 25-16, 25-13 and 15-8.
The loss is West Branch’s first in the Inter-County Conference this season.
Taylor Kalke had 12 kills for West Branch.
Taylor Myers picked up seven kills and three blocks.
Emma Morlock added 12 service points, including two aces.
West Branch fell to 23-4 overall and 12-1 in the ICC.
The Lady Warriors travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.