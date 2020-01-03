ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team fell to visiting Mount Union 41-31 on Friday evening.
Ashley Mertz scored 14 points to lead the Lady Warriors. Sarah Betts added nine.
The Lady Warriors, who fell to 4-4 with the loss, host Curwensville on Monday
Mount Union—41
Gaffner 0 0-5 0, Brodbeck 0 1-2 1, Sheeder 1 0-0 2, Woodford 5 0-0 10, Smith 0 0-0 0, Crisswell 1 1-4 3, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Brumbaugh 5 4-7 14, Posey 4 3-4 11. Totals: 16 9-22 41.
West Branch—31
Mertz 5 4-16 14, Betts 2 3-7 9, Kalke 3 0-2 6, Cantolina 0 1-2 1, McGonigal 0 0-1 0, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 1-4 1, Parks 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-32 31.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 13 7 8 13—41
West Branch 5 11 4 11—31