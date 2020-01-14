WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch girls basketball team fell to host Williamsburg 68-31 on Tuesday evening.
Sarah Betts led the Lady Warriors with 16 points.
West Branch slipped to 5-6 overall and 1-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Warriors host Glendale on Friday.
West Branch—31
Mertz 2 2-2 6, S. Betts 4 6-9 16, Kalke 2 2-2 7, Cantolina 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, H. Betts 1 0-2 2, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Parks 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 10-13 31.
Williamsburg—68
Woodruff 8 0-0 16, Webb 2 0-0 6, Lynn 3 0-1 8, Brenneman 0 0-0 0, Norris 4 4-4 12, Carper 3 4-4 11, Ward 2 0-2 4, Merritts 0 0-1 0, Bem 5 0-3 11. Totals: 27 8-15 68.
Three-pointers: S. Betts 2, Kalke; Webb 2, Lynn 2, Carper, Bem.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 8 9 6 8—31
Williamsburg 16 19 20 13—68