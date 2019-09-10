LOYSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team was shut out by host Northern Bedford 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Abigayle Kline scored the game’s lone goal at 13:24.
Sarah Betts made four saves for the Lady Warriors, who slipped to 1-2-1 this season.
The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley Thursday at 4 p.m.
Northern Bedford 1,
West Branch 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Abigayle Kline, (unassisted), 13:24.
Shots: West Branch 10, Northern Bedford 5.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 4, Northern Bedford (Olivia Higgins) 10.
Corner kicks: West Branch 6, Northern Bedford 0.