LOYSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team was shut out by host Northern Bedford 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Abigayle Kline scored the game’s lone goal at 13:24.

Sarah Betts made four saves for the Lady Warriors, who slipped to 1-2-1 this season.

The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley Thursday at 4 p.m.

Northern Bedford 1,

West Branch 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Abigayle Kline, (unassisted), 13:24.

Shots: West Branch 10, Northern Bedford 5.

Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 4, Northern Bedford (Olivia Higgins) 10.

Corner kicks: West Branch 6, Northern Bedford 0.

