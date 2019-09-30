PHILIPSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team shut out host Philipsburg-Osceola 2-0 on Monday afternoon.

Trinity Prestash and Olivia Straka each scored unassisted, first-half goals in the win.

Sarah Betts stopped both shots she faced to record the shutout.

Jocelyn Hutton made 16 saves for P-O.

West Branch improved to 9-2-1 overall. The Lady Warriors host Curwensville today.

P-O (0-10) entertains Central this afternoon.

West Branch 2,

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Trinity Prestash, WB, 13:32.

2. Olivia Straka, WB, 26:46.

Shots: West Branch 18, P-O 2.

Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 2, P-O (Jocelyn Hutton) 16.

Corner kicks: West Branch 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.

