PHILIPSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team shut out host Philipsburg-Osceola 2-0 on Monday afternoon.
Trinity Prestash and Olivia Straka each scored unassisted, first-half goals in the win.
Sarah Betts stopped both shots she faced to record the shutout.
Jocelyn Hutton made 16 saves for P-O.
West Branch improved to 9-2-1 overall. The Lady Warriors host Curwensville today.
P-O (0-10) entertains Central this afternoon.
West Branch 2,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, 13:32.
2. Olivia Straka, WB, 26:46.
Shots: West Branch 18, P-O 2.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 2, P-O (Jocelyn Hutton) 16.
Corner kicks: West Branch 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.