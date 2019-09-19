LIGONIER — The West Branch girls soccer team shut out host Ligonier Valley 3-0 on Thursday.
Trinity Prestash and Emmie Parks scored first-half goals for the Lady Warriors. Prestash added an assist on Olivia Straka’s tally at 64:13.
Sarah Betts made four saves to record the shutout.
West Branch, which improved to 5-2-1 with the win, travels to St. Joseph’s Academy on Tuesday.
West Branch 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 30:12.
2. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 32:42.
Second Half
3. Olivia Straka, WB, (Prestash), 64:13.
Shots: West Branch 15, Ligonier Valley 5.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 4, Ligonier Valley (Savannah Martinez) 12,
Corner kicks: West Branch 3, Ligonier Valley 2.