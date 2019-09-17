BROOKVILLE — The West Branch girls soccer team shut out host Brookville 6-0 on Tuesday.
Olivia Straka scored three goals to lead the Lady Warriors. Lauren Timblin netted two goals and Trinity Prestash added a goal and picked up three assists.
Prestash has four goals and six assists in West Branch’s last two games.
Sarah Betts made six saves to record the shutout.
West Branch, which improved to 4-2-1 with the win, is back in action Thursday at Ligonier Valley.
West Branch 6, Brookville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lauren Timblin, (unassisted), 4:09.
2. Trinity Prestash, (unassisted), 11:16.
3. Olivia Straka, (Prestash), 37:08.
Second Half
4. Straka, (Prestash), 42:48.
5. Timblin, (Prestash), 71:38.
6. Straka, (Eleyna Hanslovan). 73:24.
Shots: West Branch 19, Brookville 6.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6, Brookville (Jordan Cook) 6.
Corner kicks: WB 1, Brookville 0.