ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team is under the direction of a new head coach after the sudden passing of last’s year program head Dennis Arnold, who was a fixture in the West Branch and area softball scene for many years.
Taking his place is Dan Betts, who served as a varsity assistant for Arnold last season and has extensive experience at the Junior Olympic and junior high levels.
“I began coaching in 1998 with a West Branch elementary team in the Philipsburg Junior Olympic League,” Betts said.
“I coached that team for 15 years and then moved on to the West Branch junior high softball team for five years (three years as volunteer coach and two as head coach).”
Being with the program and around the current group of girls for so many years has made things easier for everyone involved during such a difficult time.
“Last season I was assistant varsity coach on Coach Arnold’s staff,” Betts said. “Transitioning to head coach came with some additional responsibilities I didn’t have before, but with me having coached the majority of the varsity roster before, some since third or fourth grade, the coaching transition was easier for me as well as the players.”
Having a familiar face in the dugout has also been a key for the Lady Warriors and staff as they move on without Arnold. Betts staff consists of assistant Tom Reed and volunteer coaches Ryan Bone and Eric Confer.
“The passing of Denny had an impact on not only players but coaches as well,” Betts said. “He is a big reason why this program is where it is today. The transition of new coaching staff this year was kept as familiar to the players as possible with current coaches being on staff last season.
“Players came in with good energy and ready to go. I think this season has more meaning to players for playing it to honor his memory and impact he had on them.”
The Lady Warriors welcome back eight letterwinners from last season in seniors Ashley Mertz, Emma Miller and Elishea Reed, juniors Sarah Betts, Brianna Bone and Morgan Glace and sophomores Meghan Cantolina and Madison Nelson that Betts will build around. The group will also be instrumental in helping along six newcomers, including four freshmen.
“My group of returning letterwinners has stepped up and been leaders at practice and set the pace for what is expected at the varsity level,” Betts said. “Our practices have been competitive and as a group they’re willing to play where, when and however best helps the team.”
Despite having just 14 players on the roster, West Branch is well stocked in the circle with five viable pitching options. Miller, Bone and Nelson all saw time last season, while sophomore Abby Gallaher and freshman Kamryn MacTavish provide more depth and lineup flexibility.
“The majority of pitching will done by my returners, but I expect Kamryn and Abby to see some time in the circle at some point during the season,” Betts said. “Having and using more than one pitcher gives us the ability to be more flexible with our lineups.”
Whoever stands in the circle will have the luxury of having Reed, who has been behind the plate since her freshman year, as a battery mate.
Betts is back at first base and Bone will see a lot of time at shortstop. The outfield will be a four-person rotation between incumbents Glace and Mertz and Cantolina and Gallaher.
Second and third base could be manned by four or five different girls, depending on who is pitching or needed elsewhere in the infield.
“One luxury I have this season is players that can play multiple infield positions, which helps with pitching,” Betts said. “Depending on who is (pitching) I have Madison, Brianna, Kamryn and freshman Hannah Betts for filling my second base and third base positions.”
Sophomore Kazmera Evans and freshmen Riley Casher and Alaina Royer will also vie for playing time.
Offensively, Betts is hoping that his returning starters can supply a good amount of offense this season, while some other Lady Warriors can provide a boost as well.
“My returning starters from last season Emma, Ashley, Elishea, Sarah, Brianna and Morgan are going to be asked to step up again,” Betts said. “Meghan and Madison are going to take on a bigger role in the lineup this season.
“We need all their bats in the lineup, so I’ll need to be creative as to how we do that. I do think we’ll get contributions from the rest of the roster as well.”
As for goals, Betts says the team wants to better its 10-10 record from a season ago and win a District 6 title.
West Branch was to open its season this past Friday at Claysburg-Kimmel, but under the executive order from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the earliest high school sports can resume practice or play is currently March 30.
Roster
Seniors
*Ashley Mertz, *Emma Miller, *Elishea Reed.
Juniors
*Sarah Betts, *Brianna Bone, *Morgan Glacé.
Sophomores
*Meghan Cantolina, Kazmera Evans, Abby Gallaher, *Madison Nelson.
Freshmen
Hannah Betts, Riley Casher, Kamryn MacTavish, Alaina Royer.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
20—at Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m. 24—Bellwood-Antis. 26—Glendale. 31—at Mount Union, 4:15 p.m.
April
1—Moshannon Valley. 3—Curwensville. 7—at Juniata Valley. 9—at Williamsburg. 14—Claysburg-Kimmel. 16—at Bellwood-Antis. 17—at Harmony. 21—at Glendale. 23—Mount Union. 24—Harmony. 27—at Bishop Carroll. 28—at Moshannon Valley. 30—Juniata Valley.
May
4—at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. 5—Williamsburg.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted