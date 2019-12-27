WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team picked up a 59-52 victory over Williamsburg on Friday to win the Williamsburg Christmas Tournament.
Kyla Campbell, who was named tournament MVP, led the Lady Vikings with 20 points.
Olivia Reese, who was also an all-tournament team selection, added 12 points.
The Lady Vikings held a 30-27 lead at the half and led by just a single point (41-40) after three quarters.
But Casey Kuhn and Madison Lukehart each drained 3-pointers in the final stanza and Campbell and Reese combined to go 8-for-11 from the free throw line to help Glendale pull away for the victory.
Kuhn won the Sportsmanship award.
Glendale improved to 6-2 on the season.
The Lady Vikings are back in action Jan. 8 at Curwensville.
Glendale—59
Reese 2 8-12 12, Campbell 5 8-8 20, Lukehart 3 1-1 7, Noel 3 0-0 6, Vereshack 3 0-2 6, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Best 0 0-0 0, C. Kuhn 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 17-23 59.
Williamsburg—52
Woodruff 6 3-7 15, Webb 2 0-0 4, Lynn 5 0-0 13, Brenneman 0 0-0 0, Norris 5 1-4 11, Carper 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0, Simpson 3 1-3 8, Bem 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 6-16 52.
Three-pointers: Campbell 2, Lukehart, C. Kuhn; Lynn 3, Simpson.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 18 12 11 18—59
W’burg 16 11 13 12—52